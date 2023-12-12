Young Amapiano sensation, Dash, promises fans an unforgettable festive season

Thokozile Mbedzi

In the heart of Mandwandwe High School, a 17-year-old Amapiano sensation Nkosilathi Ntini, known by his stage name Dash, is gearing up to deliver an electrifying festive season to his growing fan base.

The promising young artiste, who juggles his musical aspirations with being a student, is determined to bring more excitement to his followers during this festive period.

“I’m still a student at Mandwandwe High School, and I promise fans that there will be more excitement this season,” Dash declared with youthful enthusiasm.

Embarking on his musical journey just two years ago, Dash has already made waves with several singles and collections.

Reflecting on his achievements, he shared, “My first tracks in 2021 were ‘Jaivisa’, ‘Nomalanga’, and ‘London’. In 2022, I released singles, ‘Garrison’ ‘Poyisa’ and ‘Awukho Special’. 2023 saw the release of ‘Amamenemene’, ‘Isfofotwo’, ‘Location’, and ‘Angidlali Labafana’.”

Despite his young age, Dash is not just focused on his personal growth; he has a broader vision for the local music industry.

“I am appealing to the public to support me through sponsorship so that I can establish a well-managed band and employ other youths, thus contributing to the growth of our music industry.”

Remaining true to his roots, Dash is committed to the Amapiano music genre.

“I will continue with Amapiano music because it’s a part of me. I live and breathe Amapiano, and I have a deep passion for music,” Ntini affirmed.

As Dash sets his sights on making a significant impact in the music scene, fans can expect a festive season filled with rhythmic melodies and exciting performances from this young and promising talent.