Young basketball player in Kenya for FIBA Africa Youth Camp

07 Sep, 2021 - 08:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Young basketball player in Kenya for FIBA Africa Youth Camp Tadisa Muratu

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

RISING basketball sensation Tadisa Muratu (15) arrived in Kenya on Sunday to attend the FIBA Africa Youth Camp.

The skills development camp brings together the best talent from around Africa to train under the guidance of the continent’s best coaches.

Muratu was picked after impressing during the FIBA Under-15 Skills Challenge competition held in April.

“Please help us congratulate one of our own Muratu. He has just landed in Nairobi, Kenya, for the FIBA Africa Youth Camp. He joins other teens from across Africa for this specially curated camp,” the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe said in statement.

Muratu, who hails from Dangamvura in Mutare, is the only Under-16 player from Manicaland province, who was part of the squad which was set to travel to Mali for the Under-16 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) African Championships. He is also the youngest player at the Dangamvura Knights men’s team.

The gangling Muratu, who is 1.98 metres tall, is one of the country’s brightest basketball prospects. – @innocentskizoe

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting