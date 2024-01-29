Young Chevrons, Proteas face off in Super Six

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Cricket Under-19s and South Africa Under-19s are set to face off in a battle of the Limpopo during the Super Six stage of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The Young Chevrons and Proteas will battle each other at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Wednesday in what promises to be an exhilarating game of cricket between the two countries’ future stars.

After the match against South Africa, the Prosper Utseya coached Zimbabwean team will then go on to face England in their final Super Six encounter on Saturday. The match against England will also be played at the JB Marks Oval.

Zimbabwe will be hoping to replicate the performance of the 2016 World Cup where they beat South Africa by eight wickets in the ninth-place playoff match in Bangladesh.

However, Zimbabwe proceeds to the Super Six with zero points while South Africa and England go in with two points apiece. Each team carries forward the points and net-rate (NRR) they earned against fellow Super Six qualifying teams. Zimbabwe only beat Namibia, who did not qualify for the Super Six while South Africa beat the West Indies (qualified) and lost against England.

The Super Six involves the top three sides from each of the four round-robin groups, with teams progressing from Groups A and D comprising one Group, and those from B and C the other. The six teams to make it from Groups A and D are India, Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal.

South Africa, England, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe progress from Groups B and C. The top two sides from two groups will proceed to the semi-finals. – @brandon_malvin