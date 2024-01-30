Young Chevrons to face South Africa, England in Super Six

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

FOLLOWING their last match qualification into the next stage of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup on Saturday, Zimbabwe Under-19s are set to face a tricky test in the second stage of the tournament.

Zimbabwe qualified into the Super Six stage after they finished third in Group C and will now face two tricky tests in their quest to proceed to the next level of the global showpiece.

In the Super Six stage, the Young Chevrons were drawn against one of the tournament’s favourites, England and the hosts South Africa.

Their first match will be against the Young Proteas tomorrow at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom before going on to face England on Saturday at the same venue.

However, Zimbabwe proceeded to the Super Six with zero points while South Africa and England have two points each.

The Young Chevrons go into the next stage with zero points as each team carries forward the points and net-rate (NRR) they earned against fellow Super Six qualifying teams.

Zimbabwe only beat Namibia, who did not qualify for the Super Six.

Super Six format and why the Young Chevrons play against South Africa and England?

The Super Six involves the top three sides from each of the four round-robin groups, with teams progressing from Groups A and D comprising one Group, and those from B and C the other. The six teams to make it from Groups A and D are India, Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal.

South Africa, England, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe progress from Groups B and C.

The teams will play two matches in the Super Six stage against their opponents from the corresponding group who finished in a different position in their group hence Zimbabwe (third in Group C) is facing South Africa (first in Group B) and England (second in Group B) in the Super Six.

The top two sides from the two Super Six groups will then progress to the semi-final stage. The two semi-finals are scheduled to be held on February 6 and 8. The final is set to take place on February 11, with all three knock-out games set to take place in Benoni.

Zimbabwe Under-19s arrived in Klerksdorp after a long ride from Kimberly on Sunday as they began their preparations for tomorrow’s game. They booked their spot in the Super Six following their crushing eight wickets win over Namibia in the do or die encounter on Saturday. Their other two group matches were against Sri Lanka (lost by 39 runs D/L Method) and Australia (lost by 225 runs).

The Super Six Stage starts today.

ICC Men’s Under-19 CWC

Super Six fixtures

Today: India v New Zealand (Bloemfontein), Sri Lanka v West Indies (Kimberley), Pakistan v Ireland (Potchefstroom).

Wednesday: Nepal v Bangladesh (Bloemfontein), Australia v England (Kimberley), Zimbabwe v South Africa (Potchefstroom).

Friday: India v Nepal (Bloemfontein), West Indies v Australia (Kimberley), South Africa v Sri Lanka (Potchefstroom)

Saturday: Pakistan v Bangladesh (Benoni), New Zealand v Ireland (Bloemfontein), England v Zimbabwe (Potchefstroom). – @brandon_malvin.