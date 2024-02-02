Young entrepreneur organises empowerment outreach and fundraiser to support women’s business start-ups

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

DRIVEN by the desire to uplift women, 23-year-old Ms Moreblessings Tanyanyiwa and her partners are holding a woman empowerment outreach on 3 February at the Lighthouse Ministries building in Bulawayo..

The outreach event which will also be a fundraiser will run from 11 am till late.

The money that will be collected will be donated to 10 women who are disadvantaged and are looking for funds to start businesses.

“The entrance will be free but what will be happening is that we will be selling food and drinks and these are the things that will be used to donate to the women l mentioned. Apart from that, we will be having a panel of speakers which will involve several local businesswomen who will teach on health, business, and social issues,” says Ms Tanyanyiwa.

She says the event came to her mind when she realised they are a lot of women who want to start businesses but have no capital.

A law student and business owner herself, she said the programme will see different young women who are in business coming together to share their experiences.

“My dream is to see women succeeding in everything that they do. Which is why l partnered with these women that l already spoke of,” says the young businesswoman.

“I grew up in Kensington and that exposed me to a lot of less privileged women. From a young age l have always vowed that l would look for a way that women can be empowered hence the programme we are having tomorrow,” she says

