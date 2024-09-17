Young entrepreneurs go head-to-head in Eight2Five Innovation Hub finale

Business Correspondent

THE Eight2Five Innovation Hub powered by Old Mutual, is gearing up for the final pitch event of the 2024 edition of the Value Creation Challenge (VCC), with winners set to be announced at the event this Friday.

This is the fourth edition of the exhilarating competition designed to support business development through product incubation, strategic guidance, and access to networks, potential investors, and pre-seed funding.

On Friday, budding entrepreneurs will pitch their innovative concepts at the finals hosted by Eight2Five in partnership with Old Mutual, the United Kingdom Embassy, and the British Council.

“The Value Creation Challenge is designed to support entrepreneurs, as the development of new ideas and technologies can lead to innovative solutions that benefit both the industry and society,” said Lillian Mbayiwa, group marketing, public affairs, and sustainability executive at Old Mutual Zimbabwe.

“This initiative also enables Old Mutual to identify innovative thinkers, potential collaborators, and future business leaders, while enhancing their connections with industry stakeholders and investors.”

The Top 12 finalists, aged between 18 and 45 years from across the country are vying for the prestigious prize, which will serve as a launch pad for transforming their innovative ideas.

They are competing under the pillars of Innovative Technology, Creative Industries, Emerging Industries, and Sustainability.

Each of the pillars will have a winner, and from these, the overall winner will be chosen, who will walk away with an additional prize.

The finalists are: African Fruit Co, Capital Kreatives, Charis Nutrition Consultancy, Crystalcred, Honeyscoop, Kitchen Gardens by Joy, Kumbacare, Nengare Incorporated, PURED Agro Processors, Robust 365, Rubys Touch Designs and Zimpricecheck

The entrepreneurs will present their ideas before a panel of judges comprising officials and industry experts from diverse sectors.

The final pitch event will mark the culmination of a six-month journey during which entrepreneurs participated in a bootcamp and incubation programme, allowing their entrepreneurial spirit to flourish while gaining access to mentorship and expert guidance.

“We believe that by nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit and supporting innovative initiatives, we can create sustainable solutions that deliver meaningful results in our communities. Join us in celebrating the creativity and determination of these entrepreneurs as they take the stage to pitch their groundbreaking ideas,” said Mbaiwa.

Old Mutual has expressed commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and sustainability. The company’s mandate around entrepreneurship is to create an enabling environment where innovative ideas can thrive.