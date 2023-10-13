Young female cadet officer comes tops

President Mnangagwa presents a Sword of Honour to best student Second Lieutenant Patience Muvazhi during the Zimbabwe Military Academy graduation ceremony and pass-out parade of regular cadet officers in Gweru on Wednesday. — Picture by Obey Sibanda

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

FOR Second Lieutenant Patience Muvazhi (21), completing a gruelling 21-month military training programme at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru was a herculean task.

On Wednesday, she reaped the sweet fruit of her labour after she was named the overall best student, and walked away with a Sword of Honour and US$3 000.

Second Lieutenant Muvazhi received the sword from President Mnangagwa who is the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) during the graduation ceremony and pass-out parade of the Regular Officer Cadet (ROC) Course Number 3/38/2022 at the ZMA.

She impressed ZDF commanders and invited guests with her quick march which was done with exactitude as she made her way to the VIP platform to receive her sword from the Commander in Chief.

The parade, which was decorated by artistic inspiration, was punctuated by whistling and ululation from the appreciative people.

After the pass-out parade, Second Lieutenant Muvazhi had the honour of leading her team out of the parade square.

The ROC Course Number 3/38/22 commenced training on January 10, last year with an initial enrolment of 240 candidates.

These comprised 177 males and 63 females, drawn from all the 10 provinces of our country.

A total of 153 officer cadets with 113 males and 40 females passed out on Wednesday.

A total of 136 officer cadets were at the parade, while 17 of them are attending courses in various specialisations in Russian and Mozambique.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony and 38th commissioning pass-out parade of the ROC Course Number 3/38/2022, President Mnangagwa said:

“A total of 61 males and 22 females failed to complete this demanding course. In honour of the best student, I am giving the student US$3 000, the second best student US$2 000, and the third best student US$1 000.”

The President said in line with the quest to ensure gender mainstreaming, the 40 female graduates at the parade were a testimony that the ZDF is giving equal opportunities to female children.

He called upon more girls to take up the inclusive approach being championed by the Second Republic and to participate in all spheres of life.

“I commend the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for continuing to recruit and train the girl child who is proving to be equally dedicated and competent to match their male counterparts, and breaking the barriers in the previously ‘male-dominated’ military profession,” said President Mnangagwa.

The ROC training, he said, is designed to produce a patriotic and loyal officer earmarked to begin as Platoon Commander in an Infantry Battalion.

Second Lieutenant Muvazhi and the rest of her ROC Course went through tough training, divided into three phases and designed to mould them into competent and professional officers on basic military skills, conventional warfare, and low-intensity operations.

The subjects covered included Drill, Skill at Arms, Map Reading, Field Craft, Voice Procedure, Command and Leadership, Administration, Military Law, Law of Armed Conflict, Conventions of Service Writing and Civil-Military Relations, among other aspects.

The training syllabus was tailor-made to adequately equip the cadets with the requisite regimental, tactical and administrative skills to prepare them for service as regular officers in the ZDF.

The officers also graduated with diplomas in Military Training and Education offered in association with the Midlands State University.