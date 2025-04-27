Young Flying Stars shine as top players honoured at Toppers Uniforms Master Masiku Soccer Festival

Chronicle Writer

THE Toppers Uniforms Master Masiku Soccer Festival not only delivered thrilling football action but also celebrated the tournament’s brightest stars, with Young Flying Stars Soccer Academy dominating the awards.

Among the standout performers were Akim Ndlovu of Young Flying Stars and Qhubekani Ndlovu of Mountain Climbers Academy, who both clinched the top goal scorer title after netting five goals each. Their impressive finishing earned them medals and Toppers Uniforms vouchers as recognition for their outstanding efforts.

The coveted Player of the Tournament award was deservedly given to Jayden Matawu,son of renowned former footballer Clemence Matawu, who showcased exceptional talent while representing Jadel Academy. His prowess in front of goal also saw him named Promising Striker, earning him a medal and a Toppers Uniforms voucher.

Young Flying Stars continued to dominate as Alvin Mpofu claimed the title of Most Promising Goalkeeper, while Jayden Dube was recognised as the Most Promising Defender. In midfield, Chris Mukundi of Young Flying Stars proved his mettle, securing the Most Promising Midfielder award.

Meanwhile, the Sponsor’s Best Player award was given to La Masia’s goalkeeper, acknowledging the shot-stopper’s brilliant performances between the posts. Like the other award winners, he was rewarded with a Toppers Uniforms voucher for his efforts.

For their triumph in securing the Toppers Uniforms shield, the Young Flying Stars Soccer Academy players will be treated to a special trip to Luna Park, a gesture courtesy of the amusement park’s owners.