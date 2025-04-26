Young Flying Stars Show Skill and Nerve to Win Under-10 Title

Chronicle Writer

YOUNG Flying Stars Soccer Academy Team were crowned champions of the Under-10 Toppers Uniforms Master Masiku Soccer Festival at Hartsfield Ground today, securing the Toppers Uniforms shield in spectacular fashion after a tense penalty shootout.

The closely contested final saw Young Flying Stars battle fiercely against Jadel Academy with both teams showcasing remarkable skill and determination. Despite several promising opportunities during open play, neither side managed to find the breakthrough, forcing the match into a dramatic penalty shootout.

Holding their nerve under pressure, Young Flying Stars displayed composure and precision, clinching victory 3-2 to claim the prestigious title.

The festival, backed by Toppers Uniforms, provided an outstanding platform for young footballers to hone their skills and compete at an elevated level.

A total of six teams participated in the competition. Mountain Climbers Academy secured third place, overcoming La Masia Academy in the playoff. Young Flying Stars’ B-team finished as the fifth-best team, while The Brazilians Academy ended the tournament at the foot of the standings.