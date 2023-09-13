Young generation to drive climate change mitigation in business

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

CONFEDERATION of Zimbabwe Industries chief executive officer Ms Sekai Kuvarika is calling upon Government and businesses to collaborate to fight climate change as it is negatively affecting business in Zimbabwe and the world at large.

On her LinkedIn account, Ms Kuvarika said after attending the climate summit in Nairobi held last week, she came back with what she thought are the major strategic reflection and action areas for business in Zimbabwe.

She said this is the time for cooperation and collaboration among business leaders across sectors and value chains.

“I hear one or two countries have appointed a Green Economy Minister.

I come back with questions on what the role of our organisation should be and what is the role of the business collective? This is the time for cooperation and collaboration among business leaders across sectors and value chains.

“It also really amplifies the call for stronger collaboration between business and government. The more the issues we are dealing with become global, the stronger the need for a strong working relationship between Government and business,” said Ms Kuvarika.

She went on to clarify how climate change will affect business and she said: “Just like innovation, climate change will need young people to come up with solutions which will need policy makers and Government to intervene for the initiatives to work.

“I see the following areas of risk for business, and these require a strategic response at business and policy levels: The risk of climate change on business, the risk of the climate change transition to businesses, the risk of asymmetry between the policy and regulatory response versus the business sector response,” she said.

“Just like the digital transition, I believe this agenda will be largely driven by young people. I am yet to come across a 50- or 60-year-old who has innovations in tech. It will require us to be led by the young generation definitely but just as in the tech innovation space, the young people have the ideas but not the policy authority or the money to drive this, climate smart innovations are facing the same dilemma.”

Ms Kuvarika said there is an unequal and uneven transition, which is governed by the same set of rules.

She said it is going to happen at different paces in different geographies and across sectors of the economy with the potential to disrupt access to markets, supply chains and financial systems.

