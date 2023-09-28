Young Herbalist Mesmerises Festival

A 16-year-old student has mesmerised participants at a science, sport and arts festival here with her mastery of traditional herbal medicine and treatment, which she uses to treat people with various ailments.

Whitney Ngwarai, a Form 3 student at Rakodzi High School in Marondera, was among the exhibitors at this year’s National Annual Science, Sport and Arts Festival (NASSAF) at Chaplin High School, where she displayed deep knowledge of herbal medicine and traditional treatment.

She said she can treat people with different ailments with herbs and other traditional medicines, and urged the public not to look down on such medical care. “I encourage people to use herbs as they have less side effects because they are all (derived from) natural ingredients,” Ngwarai said.

She said treatment using herbs and traditional medicine was cheaper too. She paid tribute to the country’s 5.0 education model which emphasises both theory and practical teaching, saying this had deepened her interest in traditional medicine.

“I am very happy with this kind of education system because I get to do what I am interested in,” Ngwarai said.

She said not everyone was good at academics and NASSAF was giving students an opportunity to show their areas of interest. Students from different provinces participated at the festival in different programmes showcasing their talents.

New Ziana