Young Lady Chevrons lose second T20 to South Africa

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe women’s Under-19 cricket team lost their second match of their preparatory series against South Africa by 104 runs at Willowmoore Park B field in Benoni, South Africa on Sunday.

Batting first, South Africa posted a mammoth total of 179 all out in their 20 overs and Zimbabwe could only manage 75-9 in their 20 overs. South Africa lead five-match series 2-0.

Oluhle Siyo was the star with the bat for the hosts after she scored 66 runs and was supported by Elandri Janse Van Rensburg who contributed 33 runs. Madison Landsman was the third highest run scorer for South Africa, finishing with 31 runs on the board.

Medium Michelle Mavunga was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as she finished with the figures of 3/24 and was supported by Olinda Chare who took 2/23 while Tawananyasha Marumani finished with 1/20.

Danielle Miekle was the top scorer for the Zimbabweans with 19 runs on the board. Kelis Ndhlovu was the second highest run scorer with 11 runs.

A collective effort with the ball by South Africa led by Seshnie Naidu who finished with 3/24 and Ayanda Hlubi who registered 2/15 saw the host maintain the series lead.

The next match will be played tomorrow (Tuesday) at the same venue, with the fourth on Thursday while the concluding fixture on Friday.

Both teams are using the series as preparation for the inaugural International Cricket Council Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup that will be hosted in South Africa from 14-29 January 2023. The tournament was originally scheduled for December last year but had to be shifted due to Covid-19.

Zimbabwe got automatic qualification to the World Cup alongside the hosts, South Africa, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Ireland, the West Indies and United States of America. Indonesia, Rwanda, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates secured their spots via global qualification.

