Young miner revolutionises Zimbabwe’s artisanal mining sector with advanced aerial surveys and portable drilling

Irene Tshuma, [email protected]

NYASHA Magadhi, a young and dynamic miner and entrepreneur, is making significant strides in advancing the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector in Zimbabwe.

As the President of Young Miners for Economic Development (Young Miners for ED), Magadhi is dedicated to transforming the mining landscape by providing low-cost exploration services and offering free assistance to vulnerable groups.

His efforts aim to ensure that Zimbabwe’s miners operate more efficiently and sustainably, contributing to the nation’s economic vision.

Magadhi emphasises the importance of exploration in mining, noting that many miners in Zimbabwe have been operating without adequate geological information.

“Zimbabwe is under-explored, and our miners have been mining blindly, which is costly. That’s why we are giving the services for free to ensure the President’s vision for the country to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030 is met,” Magadhi explained.

His initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on small-scale miners and promote more informed and strategic mining operations.

A key component of Magadhi’s approach is the use of advanced aerial surveying services, which offer comprehensive imaging and data analysis across various industries, including construction, agriculture, environmental management, and mining.

These services deliver precise, efficient, and actionable insights, elevating the potential of various projects.

In addition to aerial surveying, Magadhi is revolutionising exploration with small, portable backpack core drilling machines. These robust units are designed to drill up to 30 meters and are ideal for quick exploration and sampling, particularly in remote or challenging terrains. Their portability ensures maximum operational time and productivity, making them a game-changer for small-scale mining operations and other sectors.

Magadhi’s services utilising these portable drilling machines include exploratory drilling, environmental sampling, geotechnical drilling, infrastructure development support, and more. These offerings underscore the versatility and efficiency of portable drilling technology, catering to a wide range of industries and projects.