Young miner’s indaba on this Friday

SMALL scale miners under the banner Young Miners Foundation (YMF) are set to converge in Kwekwe this Friday for an indaba to discuss the issues affecting their operations.

More than 300 young miners from across the country are expected to converge in the city of Kwekwe for the one-day indaba scheduled for Gulez Gardens where issues to do with growth of the mining sector through formalisation top the agenda.

Stakeholders in the mining sector are also expected to be part of the indaba running under the theme ‘Young Miners for innovation towards a sustainable mining economy.’

YMF Chief executive officer Mr Payne Kupfuwa told journalists in Kwekwe that the agenda of the meeting will be to conscientise encourage the young miners, most of them small scale miners, on how to formalise and regularise their mining activities.

“The indaba is meant to bring together young miners from across the country to share insights and experiences on how to formalize our operations. We will also have our stakeholders who will guide us on how to formalize so that we can maximize our contribution towards a US$12billion mining economy,’ he said.

Stakeholders and service providers are also expected to grace the occasion.

“Organisations like NSSA, Ministry of Mines and mining development, Environmental Management Agency and other service providers like those who supply chemicals and machinery, are also expected to be part of the indaba. These help shape us into the professional miner that we want,” he said.

Besides the fact that 60 percent of gold deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refineries comes from the young miners, young people constitute 65 percent of the demographic structure of the country hence making them a vital cog in the economic development.

“We are saying young people should contribute towards mining, farming, and other key economic sectors. This meeting therefore is set to help young miners to create structures that can bolster efficiency gains as well as it encourages our membership to run more professional business,” he said.

Mr Kupfuwa said the indaba is not for gold miners alone.

“We have young miners who are into gemstone mining across the country. We want to see how they can add value and perhaps get to make their own jewelry, ornaments and add value before exporting the gemstones. By doing so, we will be creating employment and contributing to our economic development in a number of ways,” said Mr Kupfuwa.

In line with President Emerson Mnangagwa’s philosophy ‘Zimbabwe is open for business,’ ways of working with inventors will also be discussed.

Other issues to be tackled include the topical issue of securing funding for young miners as most of them fail to secure the collateral which is a prerequisite for securing loans.

The indaba is expected to go a long way in reducing rampant illegal mining activities that are an order of the day in Kwekwe which is threatening infrastructure and property in the city.

“The choice of the venue is also strategic as we realised that there are a number of our members in the district. We are encouraging them to attend in their numbers so that we can help them formalise their operations,” said Mr Kupfuwa.