Young Miners’ president calls for value addition education programmes to boost Zimbabwe’s economic development

Irene Tshuma, [email protected]

YOUNG Miners for Economic Development President, Mr Nyasha Magadhi, has called on the Government to capacitate young people in value addition and beneficiation through rolling out education programmes.

He said rolling out education programmes for value addition and beneficiation will ensure that President HE Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision for the country to become an upper-middle-income economy is met.

Mr Magadhi emphasised the importance of beneficiation initiatives in equipping the youth with the necessary skills to add value to minerals such as copper, beryllium, and lithium.

“By educating our young miners on value addition, we are not only enhancing their income potential but also boosting the nation’s economic growth,” he said. It is crucial that we move beyond just extracting raw materials and start focusing on creating finished products that can compete on the global market.”

The Young Miners for Economic Development President highlighted the significant role that the minerals play in modern technology and the green energy transition. “Copper and beryllium are essential for various technological advancements, while lithium is critical for the production of batteries used in electric vehicles. By processing these minerals locally, we can create a sustainable and prosperous future for Zimbabwe,” he explained.

Mr Magadhi called for collaborative efforts between the Government, private sector, and educational institutions to develop comprehensive training programmes.

“We need a multi-faceted approach that includes theoretical education, practical training, and access to the latest technology and equipment. This will ensure that our young miners are well-prepared to take advantage of the opportunities in the value-addition sector,” he stated.

He urged the Government to provide financial incentives and support to young entrepreneurs in the mining industry. “Access to capital is a major barrier for many young miners. By offering grants, low-interest loans, and other financial incentives, the Government can help these entrepreneurs establish value addition facilities and create jobs,” Mr Magadhi suggested.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting young miners and fostering economic development through education and training.

“Our goal is to empower the youth to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth. With the right education and support, we can transform Zimbabwe into a hub for mineral value addition and beneficiation,” Mr Magadhi said