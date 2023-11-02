Young people need sexual and reproductive health education

Phillipa Mukome Chinhoi, Correspondent

No one wants to believe or hear that their child is being intimate, but what we can do as parents, and communities is to assist each other so that our societies are able to support our young children when they need to protect themselves.

This was said by COMPASS Zimbabwe co-ordinator Ms Diana Mailosi during a Health Media Café recently.

“Sexual Reproductive Health Services (SRHS) is a lifetime concern for both women and men, from infancy to old age. Evidence shows that reproductive health in any of these life stages has a profound effect on one’s health later in life,” she said.

Government, Ms Mailosi said, should also support programmes tailored to what people face at different times in their lives, including comprehensive sexuality education, family planning, pre-conception care, antenatal and safe delivery care, post-natal care, services to prevent sexually transmitted infections (including HIV), and services facilitating preventive screening, early diagnosis and treatment of reproductive health illnesses including breast and cervical cancer.

“Government should work with communities to strengthen health systems, including supporting the implementation of reproductive health programmes, improving the quality of reproductive health care and strengthening human resources,” she said.

“Adolescence represents a critical window of opportunity when young people learn to make independent decisions and form their own attitudes and beliefs.”

Specialist obstetrician-gynaecologist, Dr Grant Marewanhema said teenage pregnancies are a big problem in Zimbabwe.

“Figures from recent surveys in Zimbabwe such as Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey and even the most recent national census, all show a worrying trend,” he said.

“Many girls drop out of school annually because of teenage pregnancies and never find their way back to school again. The HIV epidemic also remains a huge public health concern in this country, with at least 1,3 million people living with HIV. However, teenage pregnancy is indeed a big problem which requires special attention in our country.”

It is important to note that the 10 to14 year olds are not considered sexually-able in Zimbabwe, and by law they cannot consent to sexual intercourse. However, they are not totally excluded from sexual and reproductive health programmes. SRH education is now integrated into primary and secondary school curricula, setting a good background/pace on which to build upon.

More needs to be done on this, especially sensitising children on the dangers of early indulgence and unprotected sex. Very few countries are liberal to the extent of allowing young children to be intimate because the consequences are serious.

Our country is no exception. There are laws that are supposed to protect these young children from sexual activities, especially by adults though enforcement may be a different story.

Dr Marewanhema said that family planning for teenagers remains a contentious issue in Zimbabwe, with several arguments based on religious and moral grounds.

“There are people who still believe that provision of family planning services to young girls will promote promiscuity, even among our legislators.

“However, when these girls do approach health facilities with requests for family planning services they are often assisted, especially after unfortunate incidents such as teenage pregnancies which have resulted in either birth or miscarriage,” he said.

“Health worker attitude remains an important issue, with some healthcare workers feeling that it is not appropriate to provide family planning services or even condoms for STI protection to young girls. As a result, young girls in our context remain at substantial risk of unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and HIV infection.

“There is a need to fill a critical information and service gap and equip young adolescents with the ability to navigate challenges and opportunities during puberty. It is also important to work with first-time and young parents, and their families and communities, to improve their health and well-being.”

Commodities for family planning, and condoms are generally available in the public health sector, free of charge.

They are also available in other clinics supported by non-governmental organisations.

Some partners have done substantial work in the country, ensuring a constant availability of commodities such as pills, implants, intrauterine devices and condoms for the general population free of charge.

These are available even in remote communities though there may be occasional stock-outs.

“Religion remains one of the biggest factors in Zimbabwe. This has been shown by several of our studies. Members of certain apostolic sects in the country still believe in patriarchy, they do not send their girls to school, do not believe in modern contraception, marry young girls to older men for riches, often in polygamous marriages, exposing them to several dangers including STIs and HIV.

“Level of education, parents’ level of wealth, community of residence among other considerations are all important aspects that affect health seeking behaviours in Zimbabwe,” said Dr Marewanhema.

Child rights advocate for Justice for Children Ms Pamellah Musimwa said Government’s focus on issues to do with sexual reproductive health is clearly emphasised by Section 76 (1) of the Constitution.

This section says that every person — citizen or permanent resident of Zimbabwe has the right to have access to basic health care services, including reproductive health care services.

“We have the necessary laws in place in support of access to reproductive health care services. Section 81(1) (f) is very clear when it says that every child has the right to health care services and such health care services include sexual reproductive health services,” she said.

“However, confusion is realised when looking at subsidiary laws such as Section 52(2) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control (General) Regulations, 1991, Statutory Instrument 150 of 1991 which provides that no person shall sell any medicine to any person apparently under the age of 16 years except under the written consent of the parent or guardian.

“This therefore presupposes that consent to access SRH services is a prerequisite thereby restricting access by children to such services.”

When it comes to children, there is a general misconception that children do not engage in sexual intercourse since they have no capacity to consent to sexual intercourse under the law (those below 16 years which age is still to be amended to 18 years), therefore because of that misconception access to sexual reproductive health services for children becomes limited.

“It is their constitutional right to access these services meaning that denying them sexual reproductive health services is unlawful and unconstitutional. Also this misconception stems from the fact that Section 78 of the Constitution gives the right to marry to those above 18,” Ms Musimwa said.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital public relations officer, Dr Audrey Tasaranarwo highlighted that children are assisted to get the commodities, especially those who are sexually active or have given birth to babies. The Government has put measures in place to support SRHS.

“Healthcare commodities are available in our health institutions and it’s important to note that the 10 to 14s are not neglected but society regards them as minors who don’t engage in sexual relations. This then results in them not seeking sexual reproductive health services,” she said.

“It affects them by disturbing their studies, school drop outs increase due to births, abortions, and infections such as STIs including HIV. These children and their families are stigmatised in their communities. They end up not seeking SRHS because they are afraid of nurses and other health care workers.

“Factors such as religion are still affecting access to SRHS. There are some who still don’t believe in seeking health care at hospitals.”

Spreading SRH knowledge in schools, churches and communities helps in educating the family and the child about their reproductive system. It creates awareness among youths about safe sexual practices. SRH education also helps prevent sexually transmitted infections like HIV, gonorrhoea, syphilis and HPV infection.