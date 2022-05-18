Young producer seeks to revive Zim hip-hop

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Kwekwe-based producer, Malvin Tivafukidze Machaya has vowed to revive and transform the Zim Hip-Hop genre which he said has lost significance in the country.

The 18-year-old whose stage name is MT said his newly opened studio, MT Studios in Glenwood Suburb Kwekwe, is set to transform the hip-hop genre.

MT, who recently completed his Ordinary Level and is set to enrol for a Civil Engineering programme at Kwekwe Poly, is a man on a mission.

“I noticed that the hip-hop genre is no longer active and so I took it upon myself to ensure that it is revived. There are so many studios, not only in Kwekwe, but the country as a whole, but very few where you’ll find a producer for hip-hop.

“My studio is therefore open to any hip-hop artiste,” said the producer-cum songwriter.

Since the opening of his studio last year, MT said he has worked with a number of artistes showing the amount of talent the country has.

“The studio has been open for just seven months, but in that period, I’ve recorded for over 50 local artistes. This shows that hip-hop artistes were being closed out by other studios and producers,” MT said.

Among the artistes that he has worked with are Chief Aldo, Famous Gang, Montage, Fleak Savage, Kulrae, ML and Zayna Fleak.

MT said he is working on an EP that he is hoping to release in September. He said the album will make him a household name, not only in Zimbabwe but internationally as it will be well-produced.

“I’m working on an EP called Teenage Life. I tell you, with this EP, people will start recognising me as it’ll be that good. For now, I’ve only recorded a single titled Nobody as most of my time is spent recording music for other artistes who I want to help,” he said.

The producer started pursuing music at a tender age when he used to sing for friends. As he grew older, he discovered he had a passion for music and his parents decided to support his talent by helping him to purchase studio equipment leading to the birth of MT Studios.