Young racer Dylan Pragji sets lap record in BT Class in Harare races

Shingai Dhlamini

CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Bulawayo’s 18 year old Dylan Pragji rising star racer, for achieving a remarkable lap record in the BT Class (up to 2L turbo cars) with an outstanding time of 1:13.77 minutes in his Polo two-litre, turbo.

It was his aim this year to break the long-held lap record, and he did it the first time out

“I am extremely happy with my achievement as I had set a goal to reach a lap record in Harare this season, I came first in the BT Category for the day. I thank the Sables Drag-pro for organizing the race and our sponsor EzyTrack for a great race and congratulations to all the racers,” said Pragji.

David Mouat narrates the history of BT Class and recorded lap times since 1974, any rotary or turbo car has competed in the unlimited class. Curious minds might wonder about the lap times achieved by eligible cars before the introduction of the BT class.

The initial rotaries, exemplified by the Mazda RX2 ( 1146cc 12A motor) driven by John Amm and Alan Quinn, paved the way to set a clubman (Dunlop SP99 tyres) record in 1977, clocking in at 1.30.700, showcasing the potential of this motor type.

John Tingle shattered that record in his ear-splitting RX2 in 1982, posting a 1.26.400. When equipped with slicks, he further pushed the boundaries, achieving a remarkable 1m17.200, a record that he held for a considerable period. Alan Quinn returned to the track, now with an RX7 (featuring a 13B 1308cc motor), and set a new time of 1.16.820.

“Technically, the 20B triple rotor motor (displacing 1962cc) could also compete in the class. Gavin Seaman (1.12.680) and Chris Robinson (1.12.545) piloted this motor in a Mazda 323 body, with the latter earning my personal vote for the best-sounding car ever at Donnybrook. Larry Wilford’s Audi, a close second in terms of sound, also left a lasting impression. The cars are more advanced today and are fuel economic,” said Mouat.

Pragji was in Bulawayo over the weekend for Drag racing and he will also take part in Cape Town, South Africa in the races that start on March 16.

He has managed to scoop awards from being the best in Class D 1400cc championship in 2022 and getting recognition as Champion of Champions of the four wheels category in 2023.