Young Sables announce U 20 provisional squad

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

YOUNG Sables coach Shaun de Souza has announced his 36-men provisional squad for the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy title defence later this month.

The 36 have been trimmed from a pool of 73 players who were part of a high-performance training squad. De Souza has had enough time to choose the troops he feels can do duty for Zimbabwe.

His side will be captained by Panashe Zuze while Tanaka Mukandapi and Brendan Murume are the two vice captains.

The Barthes Trophy is the biggest competition for Under-20 players on the continent with the winners qualifying for the World Rugby Junior Trophy.

Kenya will once again host the continent’s Under-20 championship, which will feature eight teams namely, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia, Madagascar, Uganda, Tunisia, and Ivory Coast.

Zimbabwe won the last edition of the competition after beating Namibia in the final.

The young Zimbabweans managed to lift the trophy following their three matches without defeat.

The Zimbabweans defeated Tunisia 19-18 and Madagascar 32-3 in the semi-finals, before beating arch-rivals Namibia 19-14 in the final.

Before last year’s success, Zimbabwe had last won the competition in 2011.

The Young Sables followed that up with another successful campaign at the World Rugby U20s Canada Conference.

Zimbabwe’s Under-20 rugby side ended their campaign at the high-profile tourney in style with a 43-35 win over Chile at the Guelph University in Ontario, Canada.

The victory secured a second overall finish for the Junior Sables in the four-nation series after beating hosts Canada in the first match before going down to the eventual winners Uruguay.

Zimbabwe Under-20 provisional squad

Forwards: Happias Zhou, Jerry Zisengwe, Gealan Chiang, Tawananyasha Bwanya, Leo Mutendi, Mazuva Gutu, Tadiwa Chinwada, Nqobile Manyara, Stanley Murangwana, Tanaka Gondomukandapi, Huntley Masterson, Allan Mawunga, Vincent Chimwendo, Tanaka Ndoro, Halger Muchenje, Shingirai Mnyarara, Tadawanashe Marumisa, Takunda Mudzingwa, Kelvin Kaseke, Godfrey Zvinavashe

Backs: Panashe Zuze, Brenda Marume, Tanaka Chinyanga, Edward Sigauke, Keilton Kaseke, Shadreck Mandaza, Alex Nyamunda, Simbabrashe Kanyangarara, Brendan Jameson, Kudakwashe Nyamushaya, Benoni Nhekairo, Dion Khumalo, Taonaishe Mapani, Panashe Mugorogodi, Tadiwanshe Unganani.

– @innocentskizoe