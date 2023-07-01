Young Sables Back To Business

lnnocent Kurira

THE Young Sables will re-group today for their final camp ahead of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy 2023 set for Kenya.

The World Rugby Under-20 Trophy 2023 gets underway on July 15 with the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi hosting all 16 matches.

Zimbabwe are in group A together with USA, Scotland and Uruguay.

Young Sables coach Shaun De Souza says all is in place ahead of the camp.

“The players will check in today. We will have our training sessions beginning on Monday before our departure,” said de Souza.

In April, the Africa slot was filled by Zimbabwe, after an emphatic 60-6 win against Tunisia in the semi-finals of the Rugby Africa Barthes Under-20 Trophy.

This was after an earlier 55-0 win over Ivory Coast. With the other finalists, Kenya, already qualified because of their status as the host nation, reaching the final was sufficient to ensure the Young Sables would be Africa’s second team at the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy.

But the Young Sables were not content with just qualifying, they had an African Under-20 title to defend and they went on to beat Kenya, 28-7 at a packed Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) during the week announced the senior women’s team to represent the country at the Olympic qualifiers in Lusaka Zambia from Saturday.

The Lady Cheetahs will be aiming for a top three finish in the 10-team tournament to boost their chances for next year’s Olympics.

Zimbabwe will qualify for the Africa Women’s Sevens Paris Olympics Games 2024 final qualifiers in Tunisia if they finish in the top three.

Zimbabwe, who finished eighth at last year’s Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens in Tunisia.

Team

Delight Mukomondo, Chiwoniso Mabika, Erica Marc, Pauline Sianga, Rufaro Tagarira, Kudzanai Wasili, Rumbidzai Chigumbu, Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo, Tarren Munodaani, Nyasha Gonamombe, Robyn Mhembere, Tadiwanashe Chendambuya.

Non travelling players

Wadzanai Chidawa, Trish Moko, Kudzai Chirinda, Cleopatra Kadimu.

