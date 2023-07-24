Young sables out for victory against USA

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Young Sables may have failed in their bid to finish inside the top three at the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy competition IN Kenya’s Nyayo Stadium but are eager to get a victory in their last group A match against USA on Tuesday morning.

The winner between Zimbabwe and USA will play in the fifth and sixth-place play-off with the loser getting instant elimination from the tournament.

It has not been a successful campaign for the Junior Sables who lost 66-33 to Scotland in their opening game and followed that up with a 51-14 defeat to Uruguay.

Scotland sit on top of Group A with 10 points, while Uruguay are second with nine points. The United States (US) and Zimbabwe complete the standings with a point each.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) vice president Martin Shone says the team is hopeful of ending the campaign on a winning note.

“After the two loses we are hoping to finish strong. We are not under pressure playing in this game hopefully this will allow the boys to play their normal game. Hopefully the boys will be able to get a win in the final game,” said Shone.

Eight teams are taking part in the tournament namely, Scotland, Uruguay, USA, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Spain, Samoa and Hong Kong.

The teams were split into two groups of four teams each.

The top teams from each group will then meet in the final with the winner gaining promotion into the more glamourous World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

