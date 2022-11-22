Young Stunna aborts performance following USB glitch

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Showbiz Reporter

“STUNNA, we wanna party!” echoed at The Boundary in Bulawayo on Sunday evening as South African act Young Stunna made his second appearance in the city.

However, the much-anticipated performance ended in disappointment, both for the fans and the SA act as he stormed off the stage in a huff after facing a technical glitch.

Young Stunna, born Sandile Msimango, took to the stage just before 1 AM and hyped up fans with his celebrated hit “Sengizwile”. He further lit up the stage with K.O’s “Sete”, the song of the moment that he is featured on.

He was just heating up when the sound suddenly went off briefly. A visibly enraged Young Stunna was seen pointing at his colleagues before walking off the stage. A majority hoped he would return once the glitch had been fixed and continue with his performance, but after about 30 minutes, it became clear that fans had seen the last of him.

Angry outbursts echoed around the venue but, credit to the mature crowd, there was no violence.

Some die-hard fans waited for him to come back on stage, but he never did. No explanation was given, which led to some of the fans leaving the venue while a majority continued dancing the night away as DJ Nospa and the other local artistes lit up the venue.

Explaining what transpired, one of the promoters, Sandile Masondo said Young Stunna got angry when the sound went off briefly.

“They (Young Stunna and crew) were using deejaying decks that use USBs. That’s what’s being used nowadays. Mid-set, one of their USBs failed to read and it just went off. While we were trying to change some of the equipment, he just left.

“We tried to talk to him, but he would have none of it. He went back to the hotel,” said Masondo.

Kudos to local artistes who performed before the South African as they did a superb job to warm up the stage for him. DJ Liz, Nospa, King 98, Asaph and Ganyaz Jr held their own, and the mood before the main performance was electric. Harare-based King 98 shared the stage with Asaph and Ganyaz Jr setting the bar very high for the main act.

The Boundary was packed with revellers enjoying a night out and when the main man arrived, fans jostled for videos and pictures with him. The crowd excitedly pushed closer to the stage, almost breaking the barricade. It was therefore a huge anti-climax when the Amapiano maestro left fans hanging.