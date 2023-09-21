Young Stunna, Nizhe De Soul coming to Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

Next month, Bulawayo will host performances by South African-born musician Young Stunna and versatile performer Nizhe De Soul.

On 21 October, the performance, titled Shorts and Shades, is scheduled to take place in the arena of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

As summer approaches, audiences are welcome to bring camp chairs and cooler boxes to the performance.

The gig will feature a variety of artists, including Tick Tock, Salt, Just Drey, Wellyonz, Boyzin Ishuz, and Kotwane Hikwa. Njabulo JB Moyo will serve as the presenter.

The event’s organisers, Bulawayo Backyard Experience marketing manager Nqobizitha Dube, stated that in deciding on the lineup, they carefully observed the acts’ performance during the year.

“We were inspired by his (Young Stunna) talent and the love that people have shown for him in our previous successful shows. We also want Bulawayo to witness his new single that everyone has been looking forward to.

“We carefully chose our lineup of DJ’s bass on their upbeat energy levels and their world class vibe which people absolutely love. Fans should be ready to have their minds blown by the blissful night as we unlock summer at ZITF,” said Dube.-@mthabisi_mthire