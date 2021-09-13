Young Women for Economic Development spread wings

Young Women for Economic Development Midlands Chapter clean up Gweru’s Main Street following the official launch of the organisation’s Midlands Chapter

Mthabisi Tshuma in Gweru

The Young Women for Economic Development (YWED) is spreading its tentacles across the country following the official launch of the organisation’s Midlands Chapter in Gweru.

The organisation is an apolitical initiative for young women to push for economic opportunities and empowerment which was launched on August 13 in Harare by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The Midlands Chapter was launched at a colourful ceremony held at Gweru Sports Club on Thursday.

The organisation is open to all women between the ages of 20 and 45 and no joining fee is required.

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima who graced the launch commended Amai Mnangagwa for taking the initiative to assist young women to develop in all sectors of the economy.

He said young women, if empowered, also play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the country.

“This is a special day for us in the Midlands province as we are witnessing the launch of the Young Women for Economic Development Midlands Chapter. This is an opportunity for the women to grow in their own personal capacity and contribute to the national economic growth,” said Minister Mavima.

YWED president Cde Tatenda Mavetera who is also the Zanu-PF Seke-Chikomba women’s quota MP said the organisation seeks to afford young women opportunities to start and grow their businesses.

“Zimbabwe adopted the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) which is an initiative aimed at boosting the growth of our economy under Vision 2030 which was introduced by President Mnangagwa. Key to the success of the NDS- 1 are the partnerships between Government, private sector and civil society, working together towards common objectives,” she said.

“I am therefore delighted that our organisation, Young Women for Economic Development which we officially launched on Friday 13 August 2021 is an economic empowerment drive whose main thrust is to push for inclusivity and participation of all women below the age of 45 in all sectors of our economy through socio-economic and political activities that enhance productivity, development and empowerment as we move towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030.”

Cde Mavetera thanked the President and the First Lady for supporting them.

“I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa who have supported us in this initiative as we embark on a journey that will see us as young women being equally involved and playing critical roles towards the development of our motherland, Zimbabwe.

As the Young Women for Economic Development, we feel that all young women, be they in mining, in agriculture, tourism and all other various sectors of our economy have to participate in whatever capacity they can and contribute towards Vision 2030 and today we are launching the Midlands chapter here in Gweru as we grow the organisation,” said Cde Mavetera.

YWED national programmes coordinator Ms Sithabile Gandi Ndlovu said devolution is the mantra that drives the roll out of programmes by the organisation.

“The organisation is one of a kind that seeks to empower young women from all angles, from the rural setup to the urban setup and this is the line with NDS1,” said Ms Gandi.

Before the launch of the organisation, the Midlands chapter conducted a clean-up campaign in Gweru’s Central Business District.

Ms Farai Sipani, the Midlands chapter chairperson said they embarked on the campaign in support of President Mnangagwa’s clean-up campaign.

“We are taking all women from the disabled, single mothers, those in business and other sectors. We want to uplift each other as women so that we fulfil President Mnangagwa’s vision of ensuring that the country attains a middle-income economy status by 2030,” she said.

“The First Lady embraced our ideas and pledged to support us as young women so that we get equal opportunities with men. We are therefore inviting all young women to come so that we work together and uplift each other. We are working with the Women’s Bank and Empower Bank who are giving us loans.”