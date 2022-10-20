Young Women for ED empowers Matobo women

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

YOUNG Women for Economic Development (YWED) has empowered women from Matobo district in Matabeleland South with inputs for income generating projects.

The YWED Matabeleland South and national leadership last Sunday donated seed, poultry chicks, and mealie-meal to 352 women, on the sidelines of the Zanu PF by election campaign in Ward 2 in Matobo.

A total of 300 young women and 52 women aged above 40 years received two packs of seedlings each and groups were created for the running of a 700 chicks’ project.

The elderly people also received donations of 80 bags of 10 kg mealie-meal.

YWED national programmes coordinator Ms Sithabile Gandi Ndlovu said the donations are meant to ensure rural women have a consistent source of income.

She said the donations were made possible through the assistance of YWED patron, First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

“Through the donations, our intention is to build the capacity of young women that we engage so that they are assured of suitable nutrition and are free from hunger. This is also to improve access of nutritious foods at the local level and increase production to enable sustainable trade within communities.

“The seeds were a gift from the First Lady of Zimbabwe Dr A Mnangagwa to young women in Matobo, as a step towards food self-sufficiency at homestead level,” said Ms Gandi Ndlovu.

@mthabisi_mthire