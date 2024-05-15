Young Women for ED launch initiatives to achieve Vision 2030

Young women pose for a photo during the induction of YW4ED ward coordinators in Bulawayo

YOUNG Women for Economic Development (YW4ED) have started rolling out initiatives to empower more females as part of their national agenda and building the momentum towards achieving vision 2030.

YW4ED was launched in August 2022 and is open to all Zimbabwean women aged between 18 to 45 regardless of political affiliation.

It is a non-profit organisation that focuses on promoting economic development, among young women and has actively participated in various events and initiatives to showcase the potential of young women as catalysts for change.

In an interview, YW4ED national programmes coordinator, Ms Sithabile Gandi-Ndlovu, said they were rolling out programmes that will benefit young women and in the same vein help the country achieve vision 2030.

“As an organisation, our mission is to empower young women and contribute to the economic development of our nation. In doing so we have held certain programmes that involve key events and initiatives,” she said.

“These are a charity drive, clean up campaigns, participation in the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and honouring freedom fighters during the heroes’ celebration.

“We recently organised a charity drive to provide blankets to inmates in Masvingo. The initiative sought to address the immediate needs of vulnerable individuals but also promote empathy and social responsibility among young women. Through this programme, YW4ED demonstrated its commitment to making a positive impact on society,” said Ms Gandi-Ndlovu.

She said their organisation also exhibited at the 64th edition of the ZITF as strategies to create synergies with other organisations.

“YW4ED actively participated in the prestigious ZITF to showcase for young women as catalysts for innovation and international trade. The organisation provided a platform for young female entrepreneurs to exhibit their products and services, fostering economic growth and promoting collaboration.

“We also joined the nation in celebrating heroes who fought for freedom. The organization recognizes that it is because of these brave individuals that we now have the opportunity to fight for economic development.”

Ms Gandi-Ndlovu said the programmes and initiatives undertaken by YW4ED have yielded significant impact and success.

“Some of the notable achievements include empowering young women to start their own businesses and become financially independent by providing access to mentorship and training programmes that enhance entrepreneurial skills among young women, promoting gender equality and inclusivity in economic development initiatives and inspiring young women to pursue careers in STEM fields and other traditionally male-dominated industries,” she said.

“The organisation’s efforts align with the Government’s agenda of achieving sustainable economic development by harnessing the potential of all citizens, regardless of gender.

“YW4ED looks forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders to ensure the empowerment and success of young women in our nation,” said Ms Gandi-Ndlovu.

