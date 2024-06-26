Young women’s organisation launches goat pass-on project to empower women and girls in Zimbabwe

Some of the beneficiaries of the YW4ED Goat Pass On project

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Young Women for Economic Development (YW4ED), a Zimbabwean non-governmental organization, has pledged to empower women and girls through the Goat Pass-On project, which was officially launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March 2022.

The programme has since been introduced in the Masvingo, Mashonaland West and Harare provinces, while the launch in Bulawayo province took place over the weekend at a plot in Imbizo, where 70 goats were donated. Launches in the remaining provinces are scheduled for June and July.

YW4ED’s National Head of Projects, Cde Zvondai Marowa, said the organisation’s goal is to provide every young woman with an opportunity to engage in productive economic activities that have far-reaching benefits.

“By offering viable income-generating projects like the Goat Pass-On initiative, we can help reduce the prevalence of early marriages, unwanted pregnancies, and drug abuse within this demographic. These social challenges are often driven by a lack of economic opportunities and financial independence,” said Cde Marowa.

The programme is being implemented inclusively, without any form of discrimination, ensuring equal access and participation for all young women, regardless of their background.

YW4ED works closely with local communities, government agencies and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the Goat Pass-On project. The organization facilitates training, provides access to necessary resources, and fosters a supportive ecosystem, which is instrumental in empowering young women and improving their livelihoods.

“This grassroots-level approach, combined with the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa, has the potential to transform the lives of young women and contribute to the overall socioeconomic development of the country,” said Cde Marowa