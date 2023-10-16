Young Zanu PF leader appointed to Pan African Parliament (PAP)

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

CDE Elizabeth Masuku, a member of Parliament for Matabeleland North (Zanu-PF) in the Women’s Quota, has been appointed to the Pan African Parliament (PAP).

She joins other Members of Parliament that have also been appointed to represent Zimbabwe at the continental Parliament and her appointment speaks to the achievements made by the Second Republic in promoting gender equity and equality with promotion of women into decision making positions in line with the Sadc gender protocol.

In an interview, Cde Masuku said the appointment is a recognition of the work she has done both in the party and Government.

“I was selected recently to be in PAP. This is my second term in Parliament and they saw it fit to appoint me to the Pan African Parliament,” said Cde Masuku while pledging to execute her duties diligently.

Cde Masuku started her political career at district level where she rose through the ranks to hold various Zanu-PF party positions, from district to national and now she is a Central Committee member.

She started as a district chair in Umguza before being elevated to Secretary for Information in Matabeleland North Youth League.

She rose to vice chair in the provincial youth league before becoming national Secretary for Education and Secretary for Transport still in the Youth League.

She has been a Central Committee member for two terms and is also a member of Polad representing Zanu-PF.

In 2018, Cde Masuku was elected into Parliament through the Youth Quota and in the 2023 elections, she was elected back into Parliament, this time through the Women’s Quota.

“The President promoted us into the Central Committee as the top 20 youths because he had seen how we had worked. In 2018 I got into Parliament through the Youth Quota and because I had worked well with women in Umguza and Bubi, I was elected unopposed to be their MP.

“Matabeleland North women also agreed that I become number 2 on the Women’s League list and that is how I became an MP for a second term.

“I believe it is because of my work and dedication. I worked very hard for the party and I think that’s how they saw it fit that I become a PAP member,” said Cde Masuku.

She said even if it was through Parliament that she and others were appointed to PAP, she is grateful to President Mnangagwa who blessed the appointment as Head of State and Government.

Cde Masuku is a member of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture and also on Women’s Affairs.

“I am grateful for his (President Mnangagwa) trust in me. As a young woman I am so grateful that the President recognised us young women and he placed us in positions of authority as we have female ministers, commissioners and others in different posts in Government. I promise to work for my country and when I go out there I will surely represent my nation very well,” said Cde Masuku.

To Cde Masuku and other PAP MPs, this is an opportunity to contribute more meaningfully to vision 2030 by working to improve the livelihoods of people in their constituencies.

The Pan-African Parliament was set up to ensure the full participation of African peoples in the economic development and integration of the continent.

PAP is intended as a platform for people from all African States to be involved in discussions and decision making on the problems and challenges facing the continent.

Its objectives are set out in the Protocol to the Abuja Treaty relating to the Pan-African Parliament and in its Rules of Procedure.

It is there to facilitate and oversee implementation of AU policies, objectives and programmes such as promoting human rights and consolidating democratic institutions and culture, good governance transparency and the rule of law by all AU organs, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Member States.

PAP also seeks to strengthen continental solidarity, cooperation and development; promotion of peace, security and stability; and pursuit of a common economic recovery strategy contributing to the harmonisation and coordination of Member States’ legislation