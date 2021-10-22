Young Zim entrepreneurs receive USD$20 000 boost

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

TWO Zimbabwean youth entrepreneurs, Munyaradzi Makosa and Tafadzwa Chikwereti, have received US$20 000 each after being named among Africa’s top innovators under the 2021 Anzisha Fellowship.

These were recently selected from hundreds of applications across Africa and passed multiple stages of vetting and evaluation. Applicants were from business segments such as education, health, agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and beauty sectors.

Makosa (21) is the founder of Farmhut Africa, an online marketplace designed to connect farmers in rural Zimbabwe directly to the market.

Chikwereti, who is also aged 21, is the brains behind the recently launched Murimi Electronic Agriculture model, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. The business helps financial institutions to process loans faster, and farmers to ascertain their financial health.

The two lads have raised the country’s flag higher with their entrepreneurial acumen.

“I’m overly excited at the recognition and prize money. The journey was awesome, tough but awesome. I think it helps refine the business model,” said an elated Makosa.

“I am pretty confident that the Mastercard foundation and African Leadership Academy will both help us create sustainable businesses that will help the African continent.

“For me it was a team effort as I received wonderful support from the guys at Farmhut. I hope this comes as an inspiration to every other entrepreneur out there.”

Contacted for comment, Chikwereti was over the moon, saying the award was a big breakthrough in his life.

“I applied once last year and did not get in. So, I was kind of nervous at first. Had I not won this year, I would have had to wait again for another opportunity.”

Anzisha Fellowship programme executive director, Mr Josh Adler, commented: “We’ve seen clearly that a transition from secondary or tertiary education directly into sustainable entrepreneurship requires both financial and learning support.”

Other winners were drawn from Benin, Cameroon, Côte D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo and Uganda. – @eMKlass_49