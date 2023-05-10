Young Zimbabwean footballer joins FC Minneapolis in the United States

Innocent Kurira,Sports Reporter

YOUNG Zimbabwean footballer Methembe Mzizi has joined FC Minneapolis in the United States.

Mzizi (22) who joined the side last week has played for the Under-17 Zimbabwe national team as well as the Under-19 Zimbabwe private schools select team.

In addition, he was the vice-captain of the Falcon college school team, the top goal scorer of his High School Season in 2021, and played as a starter for the Bantu Rovers U18 academy team.

Mzizi has played all positions on the field, with the wing and midfield being where he has played the most.

Apart from soccer, Mzizi has also excelled in other sports. He represented Zimbabwe in cricket at the U13 national level and made the provisional Matabeleland Tuskers cricket and Rugby select teams for multiple years.

Furthermore, he holds the triple jump and hurdles records at Falcon College which is one of the highest-ranked schools in sports and prestige in his country.

The City Lions’ head coach David Oluwalaanu has been working around the clock to address the issue of shallowness in his squad depth that has already cost him two crucial games in the club’s midwest campaign of the United Premier Soccer League by adding key players to his squad and the 22-year-old Zimbabwean has been one of them.

[email protected]