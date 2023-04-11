woman (43) seeks help to write O Level

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

A 43-YEAR-old woman from Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo is seeking assistance to raise US$219 examination fees, so she can sit for the 2023 November Zimsec examinations.

Ms Sibusisiwe Tshuma woman wants to write English, Maths, Ndebele, Geography, and Science and has to raise the money by Friday 14 March, the deadline for registration.

Ms Tshuma separated from her husband and had been taking herself to school on a US$30 salary that she earned from being a maid.

She told the Chronicle she has always wanted to get an ordinary-level certificate, however, after finishing her grade seven education her family told her since she was a girl child she had to make space for her other siblings to also go to school.

Three years ago, she decided it was time for her to get the education she has always wanted as no one was now stopping her from getting it.

“I have been going to Zimbabwe Project Trust Academy for the past three years where l have been studying a few subjects which l wish to write. The problem is now l am failing to raise enough funds so l can register before the due date. I would really appreciate any help l could get right now from well-wishers,” said Ms Thuma.

“Because l grew up without education l am trying to get one so that my two children also know the importance of being educated. If l am able to get these subjects l will look for sponsorship and carry on with my studies,” said Ms Tshuma.

She can be contacted on

+263 784 175 562

@flora_sibanda