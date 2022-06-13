Youth Arts and Business Expo set for Old Pumula

Mthabisi Tshum, Showbiz Reporter

ARTS organisation Home of Arts Entertainment is set to host a Youth Arts and Business Expo which is expected to forge synergies meant to enhance growth in the creative sector.

The event will be held on Thursday at Isilwane Youth Centre in Old Pumula suburb.

It is expected to kick off at 10am.

Home of Arts Entertainment director Happy Mpofu said the expo aims to bridge the gap between youths in the business and art sectors and in the process, avail information and opportunities available to them.

“Through the expo we aim to bring together different organisations offering opportunities ranging from creative and entrepreneurial skills to development sectors.

We are targeting young people in the arts sector, community development and business sectors between the ages of 15-35 years old.

“The event is meant to promote entrepreneurship and legalisation of youth businesses, youth organisations and youths in the arts sector,” said Mpofu.

He said at the expo, attendees will be offered services to register their organisations with the Zimbabwe Youth Council, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Music Rights Association.

“As Home Of Arts Entertainment, we’re inviting all young people around Bulawayo to take part in this expo.

We’ll also have arts and craft exhibitions and performances from various acts around the city,” said Mpofu.

Among the artistes expected to perform are Eazie A and Natty, Silus and King Mo (Ghetto Fabulous), Amawaba (Ingonyama Zembube), TCK, Balaclava, Onesimo Ngcotsha and Lethu The Poet. – @mthabisi_mthire