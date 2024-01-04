Youth Carnival “Back to School Fever” on cards

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Preparations for the Youth Carnival dubbed “Back to School Fever” are in full swing.

Hosted by the charismatic Browny, also known as Mr Kokota, the event is set to take place at the Vista on Saturday.

A talented lineup of DJs, including resident DJ Calvin, DJ Mafambiro, Emmz, Sir Alvin, DJ Menzi, Fleexy, and Mpura, will grace the decks, ensuring a lively and dynamic atmosphere on the dance floor.

Complementing the DJ performances, the event will feature live acts by Samfana Wabanya, Kruze9ine90, Shaker, Royal Toxic Fam, Bhujwa Virus, Young Toxiinator, Young Stussy & Cetrix, Lelo Sleazy, Lucy Chainz, and Amakruger.

The excitement will further be heightened by special guests Ama Krunchiess, Arabians, and Boss Moshy who will be in attendance.

Browny expressed confidence that everything was set for the event, assuring the audience of fireworks from the talented lineup.

“The event is all about keeping the audience on their feet all night. Attendees can expect to groove to irresistible beats, including Amapiano, Naija, deep house, and more from a diverse range of artistes. With a night full of entertainment, this event is not to be missed.

“People should come out in large numbers, as it’s guaranteed to be a night to remember,” he emphasised.

@TashaMutsiba.