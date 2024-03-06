Youth inclusion in wildlife conservation urged at APAD Conference

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

YOUNG people want to be involved in wildlife conservation programming.

The 2nd African Protected Areas Directors Conference 2024 invited youths to participate in the conference that started on Tuesday and will end on Friday.

The conference is being hosted by Zimbabwe’s Environment, Climate and Wildlife Ministry through Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management with the African Wildlife Foundation as the main sponsor.

Speaking at the conference, Mr Knoweldge Vingi from Zimbabwe Youth Biodiversity Network said it was sad that while 60 percent of Africa’s population is below the age of 25 according to a recent report by the World Economic Forum, young people were not involved in wildlife conservation activities.

He said most young people have never been to a protected wildlife area.

“That alone is the reason why we need to have young people on board in conservation discussions in Africa. At regional and national levels we recommend the establishment of APAD youth advisory boards to allow young people to be part of the discourse of conservation. I implore you to recognise that the integration of young people into conservation spaces is a matter we cannot afford to postpone,” he said.

Mr Vingi said there is a need for a holistic approach to youth empowerment that will include socioeconomic empowerment programmes with clear definitions of youth representation and inclusion.

He said mainstreaming youth in projects should not be an option.

There should also be the establishment of youth community champions and incubation hubs.