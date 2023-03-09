Youth influencer donates to orphans

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

A COMMUNITY leader and youth influencer Mr Talent Ncube from the Makhandeni suburb donated food, and clothing to 30 orphans at Vezuthando children’s home yesterday and offered practical life skills to youths in the community.

The event was part of his yearly life-transforming program for the underprivileged called ‘My Existence Is for Your Benefit’. This year he chose Vezuthando children’s home and celebrated it by donating 72kgs of rice, beans, cooking oil, chunks, and other contributions.

He said his desire is to have young people who are empowered practically and from that, he believes that they can go far and earn a living out of it.

“I believe in young people and I have organized the skills program for them so that they can be trained on basic skills of how to prepare dishwashing liquid, form bath, Vaseline, and sanitizers. Virtuous Women Institute is training the youths comprising 45 girls and boys as well as 10 adults,” he said.

Present at the event was the Member of Parliament for the Ntumbane Makhandeni constituency who emphasized more on the need for young people to know what is happening in their country so that they can be able to work together with underprivileged institutions and communities.

