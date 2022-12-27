Youth leaders pledge to uphold peace during 2023 elections

Midlands Bureau Chief

YOUTH leaders representing six political parties in the country have pledged to uphold peace and tranquility before, during and after the 2023 harmonsied elections.

They were representing different political parties that attended the recent Inter-Parties Youth Engagement Meeting in Gweru, which was hosted by a local non-governmental organisation, 4-H Zimbabwe.

Cde Ernest Dzoro represented Zanu-PF, Mr Tendai Munhamo Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Mr Albert Chadoka MDC T, Mr Nyasha Zhou National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Mr Tatenda Mayward Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ) and Mr Jeffrey Tafirenyika Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters (ZEFF).

The youth leaders also brought at least 20 members from their political parties to the function who witnessed their leaders making the peace pledge.

The aim is to have the party leaders and members cascade the message of peace down to the wards and cells as a way of promoting peace and unity across the country.

The highlight of the day was when each leader was asked to do their party’s slogan with every person in the building responding to it, for example when Cde Dzoro said the Zanu-PF slogan, all the other parties responded.

Cde Dzoro, Messrs Munhamo, Chadoka, Zhou, Mayward and Tafirenyika then stood up and held hands while making a peace pledge. They all committed to advocating for peace before, during and after the elections.

Cde Dzoro said Zanu-PF was a peace-loving party that has roots in unity and nation-building.

“As Zanu PF we commit to peace and unity before and after the 2023 elections. Our members are aware of this and will tolerate members of the opposition since we are a democratic party,” he said.

Mr Munhamo also said they were willing to preach the message of peace and tolerance to their members now and in the future.

4-H Zimbabwe director Mr John Muchenje said they were implementing youth for peace programmes with youth from six main political parties namely Zanu-PF, CCC, NCA, FEEZ, Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD), MDC -T, ZEEF.

He said their main objective was to bring young people together ahead of the 2023 elections, creating a peaceful environment that will result in a developed Zimbabwe where young people actively participate in sustainable development.

“There is a need for political parties to work together for the attainment of peace ahead of the 2023 elections. Our main thrust is to unite diverse communities, creating mutual respect, trust, tolerance, discipline and common understanding,” said Mr Muchenje.

He said the commitment by the political parties affirms an important role that political parties should play in ensuring that peace prevails before, during and after elections.

“As the youths, it’s high time we go past hate speech and degrading slogans, which incite hate and animosity among political players and citizens,” said Mr Muchenje.

4- H recently won the 2022 prestigious NGO of the Year Award sponsored by the Peace and Sport Forum.

Under the NGO category, 4-H earned the nomination through its ‘Youth4Peace’ and ‘Students4Peace’ tournaments, which have seen members of rival political parties and student unions playing sports together.

In May 4-H Zimbabwe hosted a tournament where various political parties played a series of netball and soccer matches.