Youth League compiles national data base

Esinathy Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Youth League has started compiling a national database for youths containing qualifications or acquired skills to help them get employment.

The project is part of the league’s efforts to foster active participation by youths in the development of the country and massive involvement in all sectors of the economy.

The database will have youths’ competencies and interests with a view to helping them to access opportunities in industry.

Deputy Secretary for the Youth League, Cde Lewis Matutu, yesterday said the nationwide programme would be rolled out starting today to capture every youth and ensure that no-one is left behind.

“The online platform is open to all Zimbabweans to register their skills and qualifications. It is an innovation which allows the Youth League to track what skill sets Zimbabwean youths have and match those skills to relevant vacancies, provide information about advanced training workshops as well as loans and investment opportunities the national youth may be eligible to apply for,” he said.

“Youth is defined as people aged between 15 and 35. All skill sets and talents are welcome. We recognize that not all skills require a university degree. The database caters to a diverse population as represented by the Zimbabwean population, with skills ranging from hair dressing and carpentry to engineering and photography.”

Cde Matutu said all youths should be captured in this data base because everyone would be on a single platform making it is easier to communicate and announce opportunities relating to specific skills.

He said the Youth League would be able to analyse the information and in line with the Economics Research, match skills with available opportunities.

Cde Matutu said the Youth League and progressive youth organisations would engage the local and international business communities in an effort to increase participation by youths at all levels of economic development.

“Our focus will be on supporting innovation and employment creation by the youth more than creating employees. We have companies owned by the Youth League and those owned by progressive youth organisations. The youth will identify activities they can participate in on the value chain and pursue them,” he said.

Recently, the Youth League said they would engage Government to re-launch the Youth Policy Document and ensure the recommendations in it are implemented and possibly make some areas of the policy upgraded into laws.— @esinathy_essira