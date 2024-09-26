Youth4Integrity: National Anti-Corruption Youth Conference 2024 kicks off in Bulawayo

A number of youth from varying organisations are in attendance of the National Anti-corruption Youth Conference at Holiday Inn. The panelist desk consist of representatives from Transparency International Zimbabwe(TIZ) , Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission , Youth Empowerment and Vocational Training and a representative from National Prosecution Authority Of Zimbabwe (NPAZ).

Amos Mpofu, Online Writer

The National Anti-Corruption Youth Conference 2024, themed “Youth4Integrity,” has officially begun at a hotel in Bulawayo.



The conference aims to empower young people to take leadership roles and engage in meaningful discussions about governance. Attendees are expressing concerns over their underrepresentation and are advocating for a stronger youth voices in shaping the future.

Participants are urged to actively pursue transparency and accountability within governance structures as a means to combat corruption. The programme will continue today and conclude tomorrow, with a focus on fostering advocacy for youth engagement in decision-making processes.