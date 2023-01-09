Youthful Accapella group, Udonsi Lwabapostoli Betshuminambili dreams big

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

AN up-and-coming youthful accapella group Udonsi Lwabapostoli Betshuminambili is one ambitious outfit whose dream is to one day, grace the international prestigious stage of America’s Got Talent TV show.

Formed in August 2020 by Nqobani Siwela, the nine-member group has diverse artistes whose ages range from 12 to 25 years.

Siwela told Chronicle Showbiz that as a group under the Twelve Apostle Church, a church that Andrea The Vocalist goes to, they want to use music to uplift church services.

“Seeing artistes such as Aubrey Qwana and Mambo Dhuterere discovering great talent in our church gave us the zeal to pursue music. Musician Thulani Manana inspired the group as one of our objectives is to portray the true image of our church (The Twelve Apostles) just like how Manana uplifted Zion church with his music,” said Siwela.

He said the past month was a breakthrough point for the group’s career.

“Our breakthrough performance was on December 3 at the Bulawayo Theatre. Many thanks to Amaqaqa for giving us the platform as not many people knew about us. From that exposure, our music is now being played on stations like Khulumani FM.”

HE said although they mainly sing gospel music, they also sing love and traditional songs.

“Our wish is to grace America’s Got Talent as we’re certain that we’ll go around the world spreading the gospel and love of God in churches and festivals,” he said.

To diversify, the group is working on a drama titled “Isipidi siyingozi”. They are also set to release a song derived from their second album that features Khabo from Amaqaqa. Siwela said they would like to work with the likes of Mambo Dhuterere, Thulani Manana, Andrea The Vocalist, Amaqaqa and South Africa’s Indlovu Youth Choir. – @mthabisi_mthire