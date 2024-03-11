Youthful entrepreneur relishes gains of Russian exposition

Nqobile Tshili in Sochi, Russia

A YOUTHFUL entrepreneur from Tsholotsho District in Matabeleland North Province, Mr Alfa Ncube (30), was among the delegates to the World Youth Festival (WYF) held in Sochi, Russia and says participating at the global platform greatly exposed him to new trade markets.

Mr Ncube runs a clothing manufacturing company based in Bulawayo whose footprints are traced from Tsholotsho.

The young company produces protective clothing and uniforms.

The young businessman was among the 20 000 youthful entrepreneurs and leaders who participated at the WYF after being encouraged by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training to apply. The global event ran from March 1 to March 7 under the theme: “Let’s Start the Future Together”, which emphasised the need for young people to create alliances for future development.

In an interview in Russia, Mr Ncube said the event was an eye-opener for him and others in terms of unlocking opportunities to advance business interests.

“I come from Tsholotsho and I’m a young entrepreneur who is in the clothing business. I specialise in the manufacturing of corporate and protective clothing,” he said.

“The ministry identified me for this programme as one of the promising youths operating in Bulawayo and urged me to apply. Being here in Sochi, I managed to create high level contacts, which are likely to allow my company to start exporting soon.”

Mr Ncube said participating at WYF was a learning curve and stressed the need for the country to also learn from the development aspects of the Eastern-Asian European giant

He said Zimbabwe needs to embrace more science, technology, engineering and mathematics including robotics and artificial intelligence from the infant level to promote development as observed in Russia.

Mr Ncube said youthful entrepreneurs need to register companies as it comes with a lot of opportunities, noting that a lot of youths lose many opportunities because they are not registered and fear running businesses professionally.

“I strongly advise the youth, especially in manufacturing, engineering and stationery business that it is mandatory to be registered with Deeds Office, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe as it gives you a competitive advantage to bid for tenders from the Government, which pays better,” he said.

Mr Ncube said the Ministry of Youth has served as an incubator for their ideas and helped them to even showcase what they do on national platforms.

He said he has previously exhibited at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair under the Ministry of Youth and being involved in trade showcase has been rewarding.

Mr Ncube said youths from Matabeleland region should also take up opportunities availed by the Government to advance themselves.

“We consider the Ministry of Youth our mother as it nurtures us and helps us grow. We have showcased twice at the ZITF under the wings of the ministry and we are in Sochi today through the ministry,” he said.

“For young people in Matabeleland North, I feel there’s a long road ahead for us. I think as a region we are trailing behind and we need to overcome the fear of failing. It is not that there are no opportunities for young people.

“I have seen the Government and non-Governmental organisations introduce several projects for young people but sometimes there is a lack of seriousness in the adoption and implementation of the projects. As young people, we need to grab these opportunities that are presented to power.”

Mr Ncube said while everything seems to be falling into place now, he went through several challenges to raise capital for his projects, including dropping out of university as the financial burden had become a strain for his family.

He said he could not bear seeing his family selling cattle to finance his education hence he decided to quit and go to South Africa.

“I did my secondary education at Tsholotsho High School and completed my Advanced Level in 2013. I then enrolled at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) but dropped out in 2015 as I was doing an accounting degree. I decided to migrate to South Africa and look for a job there,” said Mr Ncube.

“I worked as a sim card vendor at MTN rank and I was lucky to get a branding and advertising job within MTN which saw me travelling to all the provinces of South Africa doing the same work for at least three years.”

He said he made savings, which he used to buy eight sewing machines. Mr Ncube now employs six tailors permanently with two more on contract. He said he relocated to Zimbabwe in 2022, to establish his clothing company.

“Without enough capital and skill I lured tailors from one of the known companies in Bulawayo and we started producing uniforms for schools in Tsholotsho and that went well,” said Mr Ncube.

“We secured more tenders and found ourselves with more equipment comprising 35 plain and overlocking and eight head embroidery machines. So we are almost two years in business,” said Mr Ncube. —@nqotshili.