Youthful goalie pens 5-year Bosso deal

Raphael Pitisi flanked by Highlanders secretary Morgan Dube (left) and his representative Clemence Mabidi after concluding the deal

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

YOUNG Warriors goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi is the first mid-season signing for Bulawayo giants Highlanders after he penned a five-year deal.

Pitisi, who made his Premiership debut in 2019 as a 17-year-old for TelOne FC, signed his contract on Tuesday last week.

The Young Warriors goalkeeper was part of the national Under-20 squad that participated in the 2020 Cosafa tournament alongside Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Lexington Mujokoro, Chicken Inn forward Munashe Pini, Dynamos’ Bill Antonio and Kelvin Mangiza of FC Platinum.

Pitisi will join Highlanders from Triangle United where he was deputising first choice goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.

“Rafy (Pitisi) has signed a five-year contract with Highlanders. He was in Bulawayo last Tuesday to append his signature and was accompanied by his manager Clemence Mabidi. You can get a comment from Bosso,” said the source.

Pitisi, who had a stint in South Africa with Vodacom League side Ollesdas on loan from the then Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC, which later rebranded to Marumo Gallants in the South African Premier Socccer League, will fight for the starting spot with Bosso skipper Ariel Sibanda.

It’s not clear who the Highlanders’ coaches will offload between young Reward Muza and Future Sibanda to make way for Pitisi.

However, Highlanders dismissed Pitisi’s signing, despite pictures of Bosso secretary Dube, Pitisi and Mabidi circulating on social media after sealing the deal.

“It’s a period awash with rumours. I think it’s normal, but we prefer to do our business quietly. There is a possibility that there will be additions to our squad but we are not in a position to say who is likely to come. Should there be any additions to the squad we will communicate,” said Ronald Moyo, acting Bosso chief executive officer.

However, Mabidi, who has facilitated South African moves for a number of players, including former warriors’ goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda, confirmed that his player had signed for Bosso.

“A deal has been struck for Pitisi with Highlanders. On the other nitty-gritties of the deal, I think it’s proper for you to get hold of Highlanders,” said Mabidi.

Bosso are also reportedly chasing the signatures of FC Platinum strikers Silas Songani (32) and 25-year-old Stanley Ngala in an effort to boost their misfiring strike force. – @ZililoR