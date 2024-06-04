Youthful line-up unveiled for Browny’s All-White birthday bash 

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

A youthful line-up has been unveiled as performing acts for fast-rising Yanos star Browny’s birthday bash, slated for The Vista joint in Bulawayo this Saturday.

With a theme of all-white attire, the event will feature a diverse array of artistes including Ellbee, Mandy SB, One Nation, Blaq Opps, Alloe The Rapper, and Stormza. Guest appearances will be made by Boss Mako, Choice, Chelly, and POY.

Hosted by Roxy and Ras Khumbu, the decks will be manned by DJ Dosto, DJ Calvin, DJ Nero, Apple Dee, Eazy Vert, and Gaddafi.

Browny said the celebrations aim to create a platform for local emerging artistes to grow their fan base and enhance their live performance skills.

“Live performances are vital to every artiste’s brand. I decided to host my birthday celebrations to provide opportunities for emerging and established artistes to increase their visibility to The Vista audience.

“The line-up was influenced by the hard work, passion, and influence of these artists,” said Browny.

– @mthabisi_mthire