Youthful squad for Namibia Tri-Series

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

SEASONED campaigner, Sharne Mayers, skipper Mary-Anne Musonda and fast bowler Nomvelo Sibanda are believed not to be part of the Zimbabwe women’s national cricket team that is set to travel to Namibia for the Capricorn Eagles Tri-Series that gets underway this Friday.

In a 15-member squad glanced by Zimpapers Sports Hub, the three experienced players who have been the mainstay of the Lady Chevrons team in recent years are not part of the squad, which has a number of young players.

Zimbabwe will be competing against the hosts, Namibia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Tri-Series.

The tournament is scheduled to run until September 14 and the Lady Chevrons held their first training session yesterday afternoon and are scheduled to commence their preparations today.

With Mayers, Sibanda – who helped Tuskers Ladies win the recently ended Women’s T20 Cup – and Musonda missing out on travelling with the team, Zimbabwe Cricket named a youthful squad for the series.

However, the team has other experienced players with the likes of vice-captain and all-rounder Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano among others set to make the trip to Namibia.

Also making the team are teenage stars, Kelis Ndhlovu, Christina Mutasa, Beloved Biza and Kudzai Chigora. There were call ups for uncapped teenagers in Tawananyasha Marumani, Chipo Moyo, Lorraine Pemhiwa, Passionate Munorwei and Runyararo Pasipanodya.

Zimbabwe will play their first match of the series against UAE on Saturday before going on to face the hosts, Namibia on the following day. They will then go on to face UAE again on September 10 and the hosts on the following day. Their last two pool matches are lined up for September 13 and 14 against UAE and Namibia respectively.

All matches start at 2pm and will be played at Wanderers Cricket Ground in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

The forthcoming series will be Zimbabwe’s first international assignment since they last played in the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in the UAE in May. However, Zimbabwe A and the Under-19s have had some matches in between the period May and now. Zimbabwe A participated in the Kwibuka Women’s T20I tournament in Rwanda while the Under-19s toured Namibia in June for a six-match T20I series which they won 6-0.

Zimbabwe Women’s Squad for Namibia Tri-Series:

Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Loryn Phiri, Christine Mutasa, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Passionate Munorwei, Tawananyasha Marumani, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Chipo Moyo, Lorraine Pemhiwa. – @brandon_malvin