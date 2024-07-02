Youths attend climate change symposium in Bulawayo

Flora Fadzai Sibanda,[email protected]

YOUTHS from across the country are attending a climate change youth symposium in Bulawayo where they are raising challenges they face in tackling climate change.

The symposium which is being hosted by the AU Youth Envoy in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Hustlers Summit and the Usawa Institute will run for the next three days.

At the symposium are climate change activists.