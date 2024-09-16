‘Youths, take the lead in driving progress’

Zanu-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa is assisted by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa cut his 82nd birthday cake while Vice-President Kembo Mohadi and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and other party members look on at the inaugural Munhumutapa Day celebrations at Great Zimbabwe National Monument in Masvingo yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo in Masvingo

President Mnangagwa has underscored the vital contribution of young people in driving Zimbabwe’s progress and transformation towards achieving upper middle-class economic status by 2030.

In his address at the inaugural Munhumutapa Day celebrations held at the Great Zimbabwe National Monument in Masvingo yesterday, President Mnangagwa emphasised that the youth must bear the responsibility of nation-building and take the lead in driving progress and delivering results for the people.

The celebrations were held under the theme “Rooted in the past, growing towards a brighter future: empowering youth for nation building and Vision 2030”.

“We are masters of our own destiny, torch-bearers and defenders of our national aspirations.

“The achievements of Munhumutapa serve as a moral compass for our journey towards Vision 2030. With singleness of purpose, our national vision is achievable.

“I challenge you the young people to continue being patriotic, loyal, disciplined, and responsible.

“The youth of yesteryears took arms and brought independence, freedom, democracy and territorial integrity. It is your turn, to take up the challenge to ensure that Zimbabwe occupies its rightful place and; that we realise greater successes and prosperity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the country’s rich heritage served as an important instrument for defending the country’s independence and sovereignty.

As such, the youth should use it to advance the country’s national interests, he said.

“The deliberate choice of the venue is commendable. It allows us to relive our past and reconnect with our values, culture and identity as Zimbabweans. Well done and congratulations.

“As the vanguard of our party, the responsibility of nation-building rests heavily on your shoulders. Let us commit to upholding the great historical significance of the Munhumutapa Empire.

“The most powerful and prosperous kingdom in southern Africa, and its legacy continues to inspire us. Munhumutapa, the great ruler, was a symbol of unity, peace, and resilience,” he said.

“Under his reign, the empire flourished in trade, culture, and governance. The Munhumutapa Emperor represents more than just a historical figure; but embodies the values of nation-building, sovereignty; wisdom, strength and leadership.”

Zimbabweans, said President Mnangagwa, were a united and indivisible people. “From Mutare to Plumtree and from Chirundu to Beitbridge we are all part of the rich legacy of the Munhumutapa Empire. May the warrior spirit, and founding values of our forebears continue to motivate and inspire us all to pivot our country’s prosperity.

“The progress we are making, your aspirations as the youth, and the promise of a prosperous future, must be reflective of the greatness of our forebears,” he said.

“We are united by the umbilical cord that emerges from here at the Great Zimbabwe Monuments. Zanu-PF rejects regionalism, tribalism and any form of hatred.”

Under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa said the youth would always be guaranteed of Government’s support.

Resultantly, he urged the youth to be more active players in the country’s economic growth.

“Zanu-PF Government has already mobilised inputs for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season. Under my leadership, more youths will continue to be facilitated to play their part in the mainstream economy, including in Mining, Infrastructure Development, Tourism and ICTs as well as in leadership and governance spaces.

“Our ongoing development projects and programmes must be reflective of the strength and innovativeness of the Munhumutapa Empire.

“Stand tall and be counted as a generation of youth who contribute to the rapid development, and industrialisation of our modernisation of motherland, Zimbabwe.

“I challenge you to also play your part in agriculture and help ensuring national and household food security. Equally, be active and visible in the ongoing science, technology and innovation revolution,” said the President.

He then put all those engaging in corruption activities on notice.

“Zanu-PF rejects corruption. We must entrench a culture of hard, honest work, production and productivity. Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, igonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President, who turned 82 yesterday, also expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes as well as congratulatory messages he had received upon assuming the SADC Chairmanship last month.

He urged Zimbabweans to remain peaceful and productive.

“Today’s programme coincides with my birthday anniversary. Allow me to express my sincere gratitude for the thoughtful gesture.

“I express my gratitude to you all my fellow citizens for your unwavering support, unity and peace that was exhibited before, during and even now, after the SADC Summit.

“I also thank you for the congratulatory messages following my assumption of the SADC Chairmanship. Ndinotenda, ngiyabonga

“The prevailing peace, tranquil and harmonious environment must be sustained and guarded jealously,” he said.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister, Tino Machakaire, commended the President’s inclusiveness in nation building.

The celebrations were attended by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi, Zanu-PF National Chair and Minister of Defence Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Politburo and Central Committee members, as well as senior Government officials.