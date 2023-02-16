Youths take the lead in fight against drugs

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Chronicle Reporter

JUNIOR Members of parliament have condemned drug abuse that has become a menace, saying it is posing problems to society.

To fight the scourge, police have embarked on a nationwide crackdown against drug peddlers and abusers.

Dubbed “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something”, the operation comes after the Government instructed police to redouble their efforts against drug lords supplying drugs to youths.

Junior parliamentarians feel they have a part to play in encouraging their peers.

They have dedicated themselves to complementing the Government’s efforts in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

In an interview recently, Junior Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Thabiso Jubane said: “Issues of drugs and substance abuse have become of great concern as most of our peers have become hooked on drugs and substances. What is worrying is that it is escalating out of control.

“Not only are drugs affecting the drug users, but they are also having a negative impact on the community around them. Drug abuse has led to a substantial increase in crime rates, mental health disorders and problems for users. It has caused an increase in the number of school leavers as well as loss of lives of young people. All these problems are affecting the community which bears the brunt of drugs and substance abuse,” he said.

Junior Minister Jubane said there is a need for youths as peers to play a pivotal role in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

“According to statistics, as young people, we constitute about 70 percent of the demographic structure of the country, which readily states that we are a majority. This also talks to the fact that as young people the country relies on us for its future, but how will this be fulfilled if we are to waste our lives away on drugs and substance abuse? As junior parliamentarians, we strongly condemn the issue of drug and substance abuse which has taken the lives of our peers,” said the Junior Minister of state.

Also, we would like to learn from the lessons we have learnt from those that have lost their lives to the scourge and do better

Junior Minister Of Women Affairs Community Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Awakhiwe Siziba said the drug and substance topic has become a pandemic that needs to be addressed.

“Drug and substance abuse has become a pandemic that needs full participation from everyone in society to be resolved. From records, it is said that most young people admitted to mental health institutions are there due to drug abuse. What is more worrying is that the patients are as young as 15 years.”

She said youths should play a brother and sister’s keeper role in monitoring their peers to make sure that they do not abuse drugs and substances.

“Again to fight this pandemic, there is a need for active participation from all members of society in addressing this issue. As youths, we should be the main pushers of the agenda. We should be in a position to learn from the mistakes and experiences of our friends who chose to go down that path and do better,” said Junior Minister Siziba.

The Government has said the rounding up of drug kingpins would help save young people who are ruining their future by abusing drugs

Police said they will man roadblocks to stop and search motorists as well as passengers.President Mnangagwa has called on churches to join the fight against drug and substance abuse.

In 2021, the Government launched the National Drug Policy to fight the scourge.

