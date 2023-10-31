Youths urged to exploit Government empowerment programmes to become economically active

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

VICTORIA Falls City Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube has implored youth in Matabeleland North to take advantage of innovation and empowerment programmes being initiated by the Government so that they make meaningful contribution to economic development.

In a speech read on his behalf at a recent tourism innovation challenge awards ceremony for Matabeleland North in Victoria Falls, Mr Dube said to take the economy forward, the Government is committed to the participation of youth in the economy through innovation.

This, he said, is evidenced by innovation hubs that have been established at tertiary institutions throughout the country by the Second Republic.

“We believe youths are keen to create solutions that can address local challenges in our respective provinces and at national level. This will contribute towards achieving an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030 as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.

“It is therefore important for youths in this province to participate in these innovation programmes to position the province competitively and grow the tourism economy and create employment,” he said.

Mr Dube said to ensure sustainable tourism growth, there is a need to continuously develop new products and services that can be introduced into the market.

He said travel and tourism needs are continuously changing and coping with the changes through innovative ideas will ensure creation of new tourism economic value.

This comes amid concerns that some tourism packages and activities have become too common hence the need to come up with new products for repeat tourists.

“As Government we are playing our role in ensuring an enabling environment to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The Government realises that the current tourism habits are going to become unsustainable as they cause harm to the environment, local communities and the earth’s natural resources. This makes sustainable travel essential for the long term viability of the tourism industry,” he said.

Ms Nodumo Moyo from Nkayi won the Matabeleland North provincial final and will represent the province at the national final