YouTuber Yung Filly charged with raping woman in Australia

Barrientos, 29, was charged on Thursday and has had his bail application approved. His representatives have been contacted for comment.

He was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and extradited to Perth the following day to attend a court hearing.

Real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, he is best known for his work with the YouTube collective Beta Squad and has presented shows on BBC Three.

The full charges include four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck.

It is alleged he brought a woman in her 20s back to his hotel room after he had performed at the nightclub Bar1 in Perth.

The attack is alleged to have taken place on 28 September.

He was represented in Perth Magistrates Court by barrister Seamus Rafferty SC, who applied for bail on Barrientos’ behalf.

The 29-year-old, who was in Australia touring his music, has also appeared in the UK on Soccer Aid on ITV and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.

Barrientos also won a MOBO Award for best media personality in 2021.