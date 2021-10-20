Ytee the dude releases single on life

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

THE past year or so has inevitably presented people with time to reminisce about the good times prior to the Covid-19 pandemic claiming lives.

One such person is Mthokozisi Mkandla also known as Ytee the dude. A fortnight ago, he released a track titled Revolution.

“With the advent of Covid-19, lives have been claimed, hopes and dreams shuttered so the song is meant to give a sure renaissance to our soul’s dearth,” articulated the rapper.

A Sizinda resident, the 20-year-old has witnessed the devastating effects of Covid-19 and wishes to be the glimmer of hope that people have been looking for through his song.

The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Tcube. – @eMKlass_49