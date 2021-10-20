Breaking News
Carl Joshua Ncube divorces wife

Ytee the dude releases single on life

20 Oct, 2021 - 14:10 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

THE past year or so has inevitably presented people with time to reminisce about the good times prior to the Covid-19 pandemic claiming lives.

One such person is Mthokozisi Mkandla also known as Ytee the dude. A fortnight ago, he released a track titled Revolution.

“With the advent of Covid-19, lives have been claimed, hopes and dreams shuttered so the song is meant to give a sure renaissance to our soul’s dearth,” articulated the rapper.

A Sizinda resident, the 20-year-old has witnessed the devastating effects of Covid-19 and wishes to be the glimmer of hope that people have been looking for through his song.

The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Tcube. – @eMKlass_49

 

 

