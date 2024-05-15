Yumbs Joins Forces with Warner Music Africa in exclusive partnership

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

BORN Ayanda Oratile Yumba and widely known as Yumbs, vibrant Amapiano record producer and international DJ, has announced a groundbreaking exclusive agreement with Warner Music Africa (WMA). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Yumbs’ flourishing career, propelling him further into the global music scene.

This exclusive partnership with Warner Music Africa represents a significant upstream move for Yumbs, following his previous distribution deal with Africori, Africa’s leading digital music distribution, music rights management, and artist development company. As a subsidiary of Warner Music Group (WMG), Africori serves as a vital link between African artistes and the global music market, providing unparalleled opportunities for growth and exposure.

Yumbs is no stranger to success, having already made waves with two impressive projects under his belt. His remix of Muni Long’s “Made For Me” and his electrifying rendition of Ciara and Chris Brown’s “How We Roll” have solidified his position as a trailblazer in the Amapiano genre. His unique ability to infuse signature Amapiano sounds into international hits has garnered him widespread acclaim.

In addition to his solo endeavors, Yumbs has collaborated with esteemed South African artists, including Maxhosa, Major League DJs, Pabi Cooper, and Ch’cco. His collaborative spirit extends globally, with recent recordings featuring African superstars such as Focalistic, Joeboy, Bien, and Moliy.

In a statement, reflecting on his partnership with Warner Music Africa, Yumbs expressed his elation, stating that:

“I’m extremely happy and excited for the next chapter of my career with WMA. This collaboration opens up endless possibilities to reach even more music lovers worldwide and to continue pushing the boundaries of Amapiano music,” he said.

Temi Adeniji, Managing Director of Warner Music Africa,also shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying:

“We are thrilled to welcome Yumbs to the Warner Musicfamily. His exceptional talent and innovative approach to music perfectly align with our vision of championing diverse and dynamic artists.

“Together, we look forward to breaking new ground and creating unforgettable musical experiences for audiences everywhere,” said Adeniji.

Yumbs was born in Kagiso township in 2002.

The multi-talented producer/DJ Yumbs’ love for music runs deep. By the age of ten, he was already playing drums at his local church. His musical gift would then be nurtured when he attended the National School of Art, where he learned how to play bass and electric guitar, and taught himself how to play piano.

In his senior year (2020), Yumbs was the main composer and musical director for the production Hip-Hop Helmet, which premiered at the Nelson Mandela Theatre. The self-taught pianist then went on to further his studies at the Academy of Sound Engineering, majoring in Audio Technology & Sound Engineering.

Having harnessed his talent and knowledge of music, Yumbs made his first foray into the commercial stage in 2020 by co-producing Musa Keys’ “Vula Mlomo”. He’s since gone on to produce and work along artistes such as Kelvin Momo, Bien, Pabi Cooper, Major League Djz, Dj Maphorisa, Blxckie, Joe Boy & many more talented acts globally.

Yumbs has a unique sound and amazing ear for music which has led him to taking the role of Executive producer on projects. His debut EP role was Pabi Cooper’s debut EP Cooperville.

Yumbs debut EP titled “The First Offering” was released in October 2022 which features the likes of Kelvin Momo, Aymos, Babalwa M, DBN Gogo, Baby S.O.N, Boohle & more. The soulful release was well received & cemented Yumbs in the South African music industry as an artiste.

